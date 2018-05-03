Man collapses, spends 2 hours stranded on floor after medical security system fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dennis King struggles with breathing problems and severe arthritis.

When he collapsed on his living room floor, he ended up stranded for more than two hours.

King told the FOX31 Problem Solvers his security system key fob did not work, so he could not call for medical assistance. “When I pushed the panic button on it, no response.”

Eventually, King’s son arrived.

After King contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers, we called his home security company, NorthStar, to find out what was being done to help King.

In an emailed statement, the company explained that King’s system did not work due to a very rare technical problem. All customers are instructed to test their systems monthly in order to make sure signals are properly working.

The company also told FOX31 as soon as they learned about the problem they apologized and quickly made arrangements to fully refund King for 16 months of service in addition to allowing him to cancel his contract.

The company said their highest priority is the safety and security of their customers and they are doing everything they can to ensure customers are afforded the peace of mind provided by the service. King said he is happy with the company’s response.