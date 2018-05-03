Kroger supplier recalls more than 35,000 pounds of ground beef that might contain plastic

WASHINGTON — North Carolina-based JBS USA is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef products sold at Kroger stores.

A customer found pieces of hard, blue plastic in one of the products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Kroger is the parent company of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.

The beef was produced on March 22 with a sell-by date of April 9.

But the the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service “is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The following products are subject to recall:

3-pound tray packages containing “Kroger ground beef 73 percent lean — 27 percent fat” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “Kroger ground beef 80 percent lean — 20 percent fat” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

3-pound tray packages containing “Kroger ground beef 80 percent lean — 20 percent fat” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “private selection angus beef 80 percent lean — 20 percent fat ground chuck” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “Kroger ground beef 85 percent lean — 15 percent fat” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “Kroger ground sirloin 90 percent lean — 10 percent fat ground beef” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “all natural Laura’s lean beef 92 percent lean 8 percent fat ground beef” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “all natural Laura’s lean beef 96 percent lean 4 percent fat ground beef” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “private selection Angus beef 90 percent lean — 10 percent fat ground sirloin” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

1-pound tray packages containing “Kroger ground beef 93 percent lean — 7 percent fat” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of April 9, 2018.

15-pound cases containing “JBS Ground beef Angus Chuck 80 percent Lean 20 percent Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a sell by date of April 9, 2018.

15-pound cases containing “Ground beef Angus Sirloin 90 percent Lean 10 percent Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a sell by date of April 9, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the consumption of the products.

The USDA meat and poultry hotline can be reached at 888-674-6854 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the USDA website.