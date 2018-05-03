Kelly Clarkson responds to Colorado State Patrol trooper’s excitement to free show

DENVER — A Colorado State Patrol trooper was full of excitement Wednesday when it was announced Kelly Clarkson would perform a free show at the Air Force Academy in June.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted photos of trooper and Clarkson super fan Josh Lewis overly excited and kissing a tablet with a photo of the singer in the background.

“One free ‘get out of jail’ card to whomever gets me backstage to meet her!” the tweet read.

Hey Trooper Lewis, did you hear @kelly_clarkson is coming to Colorado?

(High pitches squealing) “Really?! One free ‘get out of jail’ card to whomever gets me backstage to meet her!”* #TrooperLewisLovesKC

*not binding or real except in Monopoly pic.twitter.com/I38iGWYDhs — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) May 3, 2018

About five hours later, Clarkson responded on Twitter.

“Okay, somebody has got to get this man a pass … he deserves it!” she wrote.