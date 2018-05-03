I-70 closed in Vail, Silverthorne for stuck vehicles, semitrucks

VAIL, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed over Vail Pass and on the climb to the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels on Thursday morning because of adverse driving conditions.

Eastbound lanes were closed in Vail and Silverthorne because of stuck passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

Westbound lanes were later closed in Vail because of safety concerns.

Heavy snow was falling in the mountains as part of a strong spring storm bringing beneficial moisture to the state.

