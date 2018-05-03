Denver Police prepared for busy Cinco de Mayo weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Not one, but two big events in Denver this weekend will bring thousands to downtown to celebrate.

Cinco de Mayo celebrations along with the Denver Kentucky Derby party at the Convention Center will cause major traffic backups in the city. Denver Police will also be cracking down on drivers along Federal Boulevard.

The Denver "Derby Days" viewing party will bring 5,000 people to the convention center. The charity event has partnered with Lyft and will provide a discount to those attending.

Denver Police plan on beefing up staff over the entire weekend along Federal Boulevard.

Traditionally, folks will cruise up and down the surrounding neighborhoods to celebrate Cindo de Mayo. Traffic delays will be expected for the weekend and drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

Just last year, police wrote 300 citations for traffic violations and made 40 arrests over a three-day period.

"These violations that we're really going to pay attention to and really be strict on are the speed violations, running through red lights, running through stop lights," said Mark Fleecs, Denver Police Department.