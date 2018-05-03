× Denver Arts Festival

What: Denver Arts Festival

When: May 26-27

Where: Denver Arts Festival Conservatory Green, Stapleton (click for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are thrilled to support this year’s Denver Arts Festival. Come out to the Denver Arts Festival on Sunday, June 27th and meet Meteorologist Christine Rapp, Kim Posey and Keagan Harsha and check out the Pinpoint Weather BEAST!

The Denver arts festival is a fine arts and crafts festival that continues to be dedicated to showcasing Colorado artists and a select group of national artists. Enjoy amazing works of art, music, the Kids Art Zone, the wine and beer garden and much more.

For more information, click here.