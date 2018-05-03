Colorado joins lawsuit to get 2020 census citizenship question dropped

DENVER — Colorado has joined several other states and cities in a lawsuit trying to block the Trump administration from asking a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Gov. John Hickenlooper said the state’s action “seeks to ensure the census is being used for its intended purpose under the Constitution.”

The governor’s office said 18 states, the District of Columbia and several cities and counties are also part of the legal action.

The move comes in direct opposition to a position taken last month by Colorado’s Republican attorney general, Cynthia Coffman, to support the Trump administration’s move to add a citizenship question to the next census.

Hickenlooper’s office argues that demanding citizenship information on the census would depress the response rate in Colorado.