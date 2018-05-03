× Black Hawk Casino Chef Cook-Off

The Black Hawk Casino Chef Cook-Off is happening today, May 3rd at 6:30 in Black Hawk. It’s a chance for the public to enjoy small plates by Black Hawk’s incredible casino chefs, craft beer by Tommyknocker Brewery, and wine from Ferrari-Carano winery in the historic setting of the state’s oldest saloon: Crook’s Palace.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com until 4pm this afternoon- each $50 ticket includes a drink ticket as well! Eight chef teams from Monarch Casino Black Hawk, Ameristar Casino, Saratoga Casino, The Isle of Capri, Lady Luck, The Lodge, The Gilpin, and Z Casino will be competing for glory and bragging rights in the delicious competition. The public is invited to come enjoy the amazing Gold Rush history, great casino action, and amazing depth of culinary talent in this unique mountain event!

The dinner is a benefit for the ACF Colorado Chefs Association apprenticeship program, which trains young people for a career in the culinary industry. The apprenticeship program is very affordable– just under $7000 for two years of tuition, supplies and fees. Students graduate as certified sous chefs with 2 years of PAID work experience under an executive chef responsible for their training, and more than 40 credit hours transferrable to any Colorado community college. The proceeds from the dinner benefit this wonderful program. Four apprentice chefs currently studying in the program will also be working during the event and are available to share their experience. Several guidance counselors from metro-area schools have also been invited to learn more about the ACF apprenticeship program.