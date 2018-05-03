× Adams County man charged in shooting death of his father

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver-area man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his father.

Waylon Robitaille, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation. He appeared in Adams County District Court Thursday.

On April 28, Adams County deputies responded to a 911 call on the 7500 block of Broadway, just northwest of where the U.S. Highway 36 meets Interstate 25.

The deputies found 52-year-old David Robitaille dead from a gunshot wound to the head. David is Waylon’s father.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.