Estes Park author wins national award

ESTES PARK — A local photographer and author from Estes Park just won a big national award for his latest book, ‘Whispers in the Wilderness’.

The book, which focuses on the natural world, received the Benjamin Franklin Award in the Inspirational Book category.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Erik Stensland, who wrote the book.

Stensland is well known in his community of Estes Park for his landscape photography. Stensland owns and operates Images of RMNP.

The award was announced by the Independent Book Publishers Association at its award’s ceremony in Texas last month.

