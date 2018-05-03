× 25-year-old man, sedated and on ventilator following crash in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — A community is rallying together to help a man who is currently in the ICU at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. Prudhvi Kanneganti, 25, was walking along Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree when loved ones say he was suddenly pinned between a car and a light pole. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

Investigators have submitted a case against one of the drivers to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution. Meanwhile, Prudhvi’s parents, who live thousands of miles away in India, are now in Colorado to be with their son.

Prudhvi recently moved to Denver’s southern suburbs from Dallas after graduating with a masters degree in Texas. He was just a few months into his new job in Colorado when the crash in Lone Tree led to Prudhvi being sedated and put on a ventilator.

“This is all heartbreaking for them,” the parents’ translator told FOX31.

The parents’ visit marks the first time they’ve seen their son since he moved to the United States more than four years ago.

“They’ve been praying a lot,” the translator said. “They still trust in God.”

Being new to Colorado— and with only one distant family member in the state— a local Indian cultural organization banned together to help Prudhvi. Complete strangers have been by his side since the crash on April 24 at Lincoln Avenue and Lioness Street. The cultural connection has created a special bond and emotional support, according to family.

“There are many people visiting us,” Prudhvi’s cousin said.

Police say the cited driver is facing a summons for a misdemeanor Careless Driving Resulting in Bodily Injury complaint.

Prudhvi’s family said he was walking on the sidewalk before he was crushed against a pole. Prudhvi had just stepped off a bus before the crash— heading home from his job at Charter Communications.

Doctors were forced to amputate Prudhvi’s left leg, but he’s still fighting. Prudhvi opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to family.

To help the family with expenses, click here.