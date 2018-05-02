Woman hit by train in 2002 uses settlement money to give back to Douglas County students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - A Castle Rock teen who critically injured and left in a coma after she was hit by a train while driving to school in 2002, is using settlement money she got from the railroad company to give out scholarships to deserving students.

Its been almost 17 years since the crash.

Missy Martin was left with a severe brain injury that she still struggles with today.

A few years after the accident Martin won millions of dollars from a civil suit. For the past eight years she's used some of that money to give back to a community that gave her so much during a really tough time.

“It’s really special for me to come back here every year,” she said. “The happiest part of my life, you know, it was here.”

Martin says she'll always be grateful for the way Douglas County stepped in to help her after the crash. She says giving scholarships away is just a token of her appreciation.

“It makes me feel good because of how much everyone did for me” Martin said.

She gives out eight $1,000 scholarships every year to deserving students who attend various Douglas County high schools. The students who receive the scholarships have overcome adversity in their lives just like Martin.

Martin said, “There are so many people out there that need and that can use the money to go to college.”

Martin says she hopes to continue the scholarship program for years to come.