Woman frustrated after months of waiting for check from Great Colorado Payback

DENVER -- A woman who received a check Wednesday from the Great Colorado Payback said she's frustrated with how long it took to process her claims and receive her money.

Kellie Harper found out in late October that the Great Colorado Payback was holding almost $2,800 for her from a bank account she'd forgotten about. She filed two claims to get the money back, but said she spent months getting the run-around. She said she re-mailed the necessary paperwork three times and called the office three times to follow up.

"It’s still my money and I am entitled to that and I don’t feel like myself or anyone else should get the runaround or fight to get answers," said Harper.

Harper said she finally contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers in hopes of receiving her claims.

"Until I contacted you, I couldn’t get anyone to take me seriously," said Harper.

A spokesperson for the Great Colorado Payback said it does take time for workers to file the claims. In 2017, people filed 137,317 and a staff of 14 most process all of those. However, a spokesperson said there was a paperwork mix up in Harper's case.

"It is always our intention to process claims as quickly and efficiently as possible. In Ms. Harper's case, she had filed two claims and supporting documents were being applied to one but not the other. Once that issue was resolved, the office was able to issue her check almost immediately," said Rachel George, spokeswoman for the office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Harper said a check was hand-delivered to her.