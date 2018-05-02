Water main breaks on Sheridan Boulevard for second time in 3 months

DENVER — A water main broke on Sheridan Boulevard in west Denver for the second time in three months early Wednesday morning.

The break in the 12-inch main happened at West 41st Avenue, Denver Water said.

Sheridan Boulevard was reduced to one lane in both directions between West 41st and West 43rd avenues and service was cut to the area.

There was no estimate for when the repairs would be made.

On Jan. 29, a water main break closed Sheridan in both directions for several hours in the same area.