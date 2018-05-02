TRUTH CHECK: Donna Lynne’s tattoos are real but some claims are false

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The Truth Check team has looked at advertisements from gubernatorial candidates Mitchell, Johnston, and Polis. Now it is time for the Truth Check to look at Lt. Governor Donna Lynne's new advertisement for her run for Governor.

Throughout the 2018 election season, the FOX31 Problem Solvers will be examining the commercials to see what is honest and what is misleading. See some of our previous “Truth Check” segments here.

You can also Read our criteria and standards.

Claim No. 1

Lynne is an expert in public health and a healthcare leader in the Hickenlooper Administration

Exact quote in ad: “I worked my way through college; raised three children alone; earned a doctorate in Public Health; Governor Hickenlooper asked me to be Lt. Governor and take the lead on healthcare."

Verdict: TRUE

Reason: Lynne not only has a doctorate degree from Columbia University in New York, but she has served as an adjunct professor for several years. In 2016, Hickenlooper selected her to be Lt. Governor and was often the face of the Hickenlooper administration when healthcare issues impacted the state.

Claim No. 2

Lynne cut the number of uninsured in Colorado in half

Exact quote in ad: “We've cut the number of uninsured in half"

Verdict: False

Reason: The uninsured rate was cut in half prior to Lynne becoming Lt. Governor. In 2009, the uninsured rate in Colorado was over 17 percent according to the US Census.

In 2015, the uninsured rate was cut to 6.7 percent. Lynne did not take office until 2016.

Lynne's campaign said the advertisement did not mean "we" as Hickenlooper and Lynne but rather "we" as Coloradans.

Claim No. 3

Lynne reduced healthcare costs as Lt. Governor.

Exact quote in ad: “We've cut the number of uninsured in half and reduced costs”

Verdict: Misleading

Reason: For most Coloradans, health insurance costs have increased in recent years -- specifically insurance premiums. According to the Colorado Division of Insurance, in 2017 insurance premiums went up 20 percent and in 2018 they increased 26.7 percent.