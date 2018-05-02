Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emilio Ortiz’s “The Spice of Life” cocktail recipe:

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Exotico Reposado Tequila

1 oz. Thai Chili-infused Blueberry Syrup

1 oz. Egg White

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.25 oz. Campari

7 dashes of Fee Brothers Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Salted Chocolate Shavings

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients (minus the chocolate shavings) into a mixing tin and shake with ice. Strain back into shaking tin without ice and shake once again. Serve cocktail in a coupe glass and garnish with a hanging pick with chunks of salted dark chocolate and fresh blueberries.

The USBG “Make It Exotico” cocktail competition invited mixologists from across the country to submit their best cocktail recipe using Exotico Blanco or Exotico Reposado 100% agave tequila as the base spirit. A panel of expert USBG (United States Bartenders’ Guild) judges narrowed down the entries to 10 semifinalists for each of the seven competition cities: Miami; Raleigh, N.C.; San Diego; Austin, Texas; Indianapolis; Denver; and Detroit.

Semifinal participants had a maximum of seven minutes to make their cocktails live for four judges, who judged on appearance, aroma, creativity, taste and overall impression. Judges included USBG professionals, tequila and cocktail experts, and local media personalities.

At the Denver semifinal event, which was held at Tryst Lounge, the audience crowned Benjamin Carrington, mixologist at Citizen Rail as well as Bar Helix, and his cocktail “Dimly Lit Agave” as the crowd-favorite winner.