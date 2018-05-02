Texas police get call for ‘vicious dog,’ find playful pit bull instead

TEXARKANA, Texas — Police in Texas encountered something different after responding to a call for a “vicious dog.”

When an officer arrived at the Texarkana home, he found an affectionate, playful pit bull instead.

Officer Travis Frost with the Texarkana Police Department saw the dog on someone’s front porch.

He left the door of his patrol unit open so he could jump back in if the dog was vicious and came after him.

“He whistled at the dog, who then came trotting over to him with his tail wagging,” the police department said on its Facebook page.

“After Travis pet the dog for a minute, he went right up to the patrol unit, jumped in the front seat, and just made himself at home.”

The officer and the dog, named Gold, hung out and Frost took some pictures until Animal Control arrived.

“Pit bulls have a bit of a bad reputation. While you should always be careful around any dog that you don’t know, you shouldn’t automatically assume that all pit bulls are bad dogs,” the police department wrote.

“They might be really loving, like this guy was this morning.”

The post has gone viral with more than 45,000 shares and more than 94,000 reactions on Facebook.