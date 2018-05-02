Southwest flight makes emergency landing with broken window in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an unplanned landing Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio, after a report of an issue with an aircraft window, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory told CNN.

The plane landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cory said.

Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago/MDW to Newark just diverted to CLE according to DansDeals reader on the flight. The emergency exit window shattered in-air. The Crew stayed calm and cool while passengers ran away from the window #WN957 pic.twitter.com/6D8i2lxFxk — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 2, 2018

The FAA said any additional details will come from the airline.

In a statement, Southwest said:

“The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane. The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark.”