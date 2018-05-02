Skin care for Men
One of the fasting growing trends in the beauty industry is surprisingly all about men! Men are dominating the personal care category and brands today are developing products specifically targeted for men including skincare, haircare and body products. Catie Wiggy, licensed Esthetician and beauty expert from Mychelle Dermaceuticals , discusses proper skincare practices and what natural brands are perfect for guys including:
- Every Man Jack’s Volcanic Clay Face Wash
- Every Man Jack’s Shea Butter Body Wash
- Olivina Men’s Conditioning Shave Cream
- Spongellé’s Men’s Extreme Buffer
- Brooklyn Botany’s Activated Charcoal Body and Face Scrub
- FATCO’s Myrrhaculous Face Cream
- Gold Mountain Beauty’s Tuxedo Whitener
- Sun-shield-spf-28-unscented
- Sun-shield-stick-spf-50
- Daily-defense-cream-spf-17