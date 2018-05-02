Rockies send rookie Noel Cuevas on coffee run in full uniform

CHICAGO — When you’re a rookie in the MLB sometimes you have to go on coffee runs – but the Rockies took it a step further on Wednesday.
The Rockies sent outfielder Noel Cuevas out in full uniform, along with a cart, on the streets of Chicago outside Wrigley Field. Teammates Daniel Castro and Harrison Musgrave escorted him on the coffee run – not in their uniforms.
Cuevas went to Starbucks and came back with $111.55 worth of coffee.
Cuevos has appeared in eight games for the Rockies this season and is currently batting a .278.
The Rockies are in Chicago for a three game series against the Chicago Cubs.