Rockies send rookie Noel Cuevas on coffee run in full uniform

CHICAGO — When you’re a rookie in the MLB sometimes you have to go on coffee runs – but the Rockies took it a step further on Wednesday.

The Rockies sent outfielder Noel Cuevas out in full uniform, along with a cart, on the streets of Chicago outside Wrigley Field. Teammates Daniel Castro and Harrison Musgrave escorted him on the coffee run – not in their uniforms.

.@noelcuevas56, escorted by Daniel Castro and @hmusky15, had to do a coffee run in Wrigleyville this morning…in full uniform. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/o2aZ9S1x2L — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2018

Cuevas went to Starbucks and came back with $111.55 worth of coffee.

This is what a $111.55 coffee order looks like. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BMtOB8guYW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2018

Cuevos has appeared in eight games for the Rockies this season and is currently batting a .278.

The Rockies are in Chicago for a three game series against the Chicago Cubs.