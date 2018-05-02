Rain is sticking around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will be with us this evening in Denver and across NE Colorado. Meanwhile, snow will be expanding in the central & northern mountains later tonight.

Rain is expecting to be on & off through the overnight hours with some of the best rain arriving early Thursday. There will be some thunderstorms at times with lightning, gusty wind and small hail. The rain will slowly end late on Thursday. And, the snow will also come to an end about the same time.

In all, rain totals across NE Colorado and in metro Denver could range from 1/2" to 2" in spots. That's great moisture and will help with our drought conditions and fire concerns.

#cowx soggy showers underway in Denver & across NE Colorado some of the best rain will come tonight into Thursday and rain totals look good...perfect for our drought conditions & fire concerns pic.twitter.com/9dCeQmESsv — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 2, 2018

And, the snow totals in the mountains will be between 4"-10" over some of the higher peaks.

#cowx winter weather is not done in the Colorado mountains...snow tonight through Thursday could be as deep as 10" over some of the higher peaks in the northern mountains...advisories are in place for poor travel at times pic.twitter.com/BrVIgmUbhD — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 2, 2018

And, the Spring showers are sticking with us with rain chances returning each afternoon from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

