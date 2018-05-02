Rain is sticking around

Showers and thunderstorms will be with us this evening in Denver and across NE Colorado. Meanwhile, snow will be expanding in the central & northern mountains later tonight.
Rain is expecting to be on & off through the overnight hours with some of the best rain arriving early Thursday. There will be some thunderstorms at times with lightning, gusty wind and small hail. The rain will slowly end late on Thursday. And, the snow will also come to an end about the same time.
In all, rain totals across NE Colorado and in metro Denver could range from 1/2" to 2" in spots. That's great moisture and will help with our drought conditions and fire concerns.
And, the snow totals in the mountains will be between 4"-10" over some of the higher peaks.
And, the Spring showers are sticking with us with rain chances returning each afternoon from Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
