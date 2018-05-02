Rain develops Wednesday with thunderstorms possible again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rain showers will develop in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday with a better chance at lunch through the evening commute.

The rain could mix with snow in the foothills. A few thunderstorms are again possible in the afternoon across the eastern Plains with small hail and lightning.

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the mid-50s.

There could be a rain/snow mix in Denver on Thursday morning with 0-1 inch of accumulation and 1-2 inches across the Palmer Divide (above 6,000 feet) and in the foothills.

Heavier amounts will fall along the Continental Divide above 8,000 feet.

There will be rain showers across the Front Range by midday Thursday and lasting in the evening commute.

Highs again will only reach the mid-50s as the rain tapers off by Thursday night.

Denver should get about 1 inch of rain over the next two days.

It will be drier and sunny on Friday.

On Saturday, morning sunshine gives way to partly cloudy afternoon skies and temperatures rebound to about 75 degrees.

There's a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.