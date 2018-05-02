Robin Autorino, owner of Robin Chocolates, is an award-winning chocolatier who trained in France. For Mother's Day, May 13th, she's made a special selection called "My Mother's Garden" in honor of her mother Ethel's memory. Order online by May 7th, to ship your mom amazing chocolates as well as delicious cookies and cakes! You can also visit her lovely shop in Longmont, CO at 600 S. Airport Road or call her at (720) 204-8003
Paula’s Picks: Robin Chocolate
