Oklahoma man posts time-lapse of dropping 42 pounds in 12 weeks

NORMAN, Okla. — After reaching an all-time high weight of 202 pounds in January, an Oklahoma man decided he needed to change things.

Hunter Hobbs vowed to get serious about exercise and his diet for 12 weeks.

He took a picture each day and posted a time-lapse video of his transformation to his Facebook page. It has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Hobbs said he never expected so many people to be interested in the transformation. He posted a follow-up video answering many questions people had about his workout and diet.

“You don’t have to pay for anything. There’s so many online, free programs,” he said.

He said he went to the gym five to six times a week with a focus on weight training. He said he finished each workout with 20 to 30 minutes of cardio training.

Hobbs said his diet was “boring” and consisted mostly of chicken, sweet potatoes, almonds, eggs, oatmeal, and protein shakes. He said he avoided alcohol.

Hobbs said he was in shape until he graduated from college, but after getting a desk job, he said he fell into some bad habits.

He said it probably was easier for him to do than for somebody who never stepped foot in a gym.

“It was still the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.