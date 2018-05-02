× Kelly Clarkson to hold free concert in Colorado Springs this June

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kelly Clarkson will perform a free concert in Colorado Springs this June as a kickoff to the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

The games, held June 1 – 9, will be held at the U.S. Air Force Academy and will host roughly 300 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans, according to the Department of Defense.

There are 11 sports included in the games, including cycling and wheelchair basketball.

Teams feature active-duty service members as well as a “small number of veterans with upper-body, lower-body, and spinal cord injuries; traumatic brain injuries; visual impairment; serious illnesses; and post-traumatic stress,” a public release about the games states.

The first Warrior Games took place in 2010 and a full schedule of events can be found online.

Clarkson will kick off the opening ceremony on June 2 at 5:30 p.m. Free tickets will be available beginning May 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Among the other events at the Opening Ceremony are a parade of athletes, Air Force flyovers, a torch relay. Visit the Opening Ceremony website for more details.