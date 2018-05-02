Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National BBQ Month ... and there's so much you can grill beyond hamburgers and hot dogs. It is possible to get gourmet pizza at home on the grill. On the grill, you're able to get the temps you need for a premium pizza.

There will be a neighborhood BBQ Fest at your local Ace Hardware from 11-2 on Saturday, May 5th - grilling demos, food, giveaways and more!

Recipe for Grilled Pizza

Ingredients

Measure Ingredient Prep Notes

8-10 oz Pizza Dough Fresh or defrosted

2 fl oz Sauce, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato

¼ cup Cheese, Mozzarella/Parm Blend 50/50 Blend, Shredded

4 slices Prosciutto, Sliced Cut into 1/2 “ Strips

6 Spears Asparagus, Jumbo Cut into Tips & Stalk

1 ea Shallot, Medium Peeled & Shaved thin

4-5 oz Goat Cheese, Crumbled

1 ea Tomato, Roma, Sliced

1 tsp Fishy Fishy, 5280 Culinary

Prep Directions:

See above for all prep directions – under Prep Notes

For the pizza peel we use a 70/30 blend of flour and corn meal to help keep pizza from sticking and help it slide onto the pizza stone easier. We use about ½ Tbsp per pizza, onto the pizza peel.

Cooking Notes:

The lid/cover should be closed when the pizza is cooking Only removed to load, unload and rotate the pizza



Cooking Directions:

Preheat your Grill to slate temp of 650-700 degrees

When stone is preheated, we recommend keeping the temperature at the same setting to help ensure consistent temp and easy recovery during cooking

Building the pizza – this process should take 1-2 minutes max Fast building will ensure the dough doesn’t get wet (from toppings) and stick

Allow the dough to soften at room temp for approx. 15 minutes from the fridge

Hand stretch the dough to a very thin dough and place onto the floured pizza peel

Top as follows: Pesto Sauce Parm/Mozz cheese mixture Prosciutto, Sliced Asparagus, Tips and Stalk pieces (no woody party of stalk) Shallots, Shaved Goat Cheese, Crumbled Sliced Roma Tomatoes

Open the lid/cover and load the pizza onto the middle of the pizza stone, close lid/cover

Keep the temperature at the same setting to help ensure consistent temp and easy recovery during cooking

After 30-45 seconds, open the door and slowly put the pizza peel under the pizza

Rotate the pizza 180 degrees and cook the other side of the pizza, approx. 45-60 minutes

Continue to cook the pizza to your desired doneness – Process should take approx. 1 more minutes Close lid/cover

Open the lid/cover and remove from the oven onto the pizza peel

Slide onto your cutting board and cut into 8-10 slices or into squares

Garnish with the fresh chopped parsley

Pizza can be made using par baked pizza dough, or store bought fresh dough For par baked pizza dough, reduce cooking time to 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling



Grills / Grill Gear Used:

Uuni3 Wood Fired Oven Ace SKU – 8960189

Shopping List (Products Used):