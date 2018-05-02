Game delayed as two deer attempt to join Manitou Springs baseball team

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Two Colorado Springs area high school rivals briefly had two unwelcome players join their baseball game Tuesday.

Before they were directed away, the deer wandered onto the diamond at Manitou Springs High School, adding themselves to the lineup at the top of the sixth inning.

The annual rivalry game was delayed for roughly ten minutes as administrators attempted to shoo the deer from the field.

A Manitou Springs player joined the efforts to remove the animals, which were eventually lead through a gate on the side of the field.

The St. Mary’s Pirates won the game 5 – 2.