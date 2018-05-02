Denver homicide rate increasing at alarming rate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 has new information from Denver Police that show homicide cases are up in the Denver Metro Area. The number of homicides this time last year increased nearly 40 percent year to date. At this time last year there had been 17 homicides in Denver. This year there have been 27.

DPD has an interactive map on it’s website that shows the areas with the highest concentration of murders. The Central Business District ranked number one with two murders this year in a small area running between Speer and 20th and Arapahoe Street to Colfax.

Tanya Hemmings' daughter was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed near Alameda and Sheridan in May of last year. She said something must be done to stop this violence.

“Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Hemmings said.

Hemmings vividly remembers the night gunfire ripped through her family’s home as they were asleep.

“I crawled to the front room where the kids were at trying to get them all to the ground … and she was already shot,” Hemmings said.

May 3rd marks one year since that fateful night, when her 15-year-old daughter, Kashmier, was killed.

“She wasn’t ready to leave. She wasn’t. She had her whole life ahead of her,” Hemmings said.

Three months later, there was another tragedy. Hemmings' best friend was gunned down in Park Hill, near 33rd and Hudson.

“They shot her in her stomach – and took her away from her four kids,” Hemmings said.

Denver police officers are seeing a concerning up-tick in homicide rates in and around the metro area.

Neighbors living in Jefferson Park have also noticed the trend.

“We’ve been concerned with the increase in crime rates,” Brian Aggeler said.

Aggeler is now planning to take action with DPD to form a neighborhood watch to try and decrease the crime on their streets.

“Have people get more involved to be more eyes and ears in the community,” Aggeler said.

While nothing will bring back Hemmings' daughter, she won’t stop searching for answers until an arrest is made in Kash’s case.

“Whatever I have to do, I’m not going to stop until I get justice for my daughter. This violence needs to stop. They’re just killing innocent people,” Hemmings said.

You can download a virtual neighborhood watch on your Smartphone. It’s the “Next Door app. It’s a way to send out detailed alerts to your neighbors when you notice a concerning pattern or something suspicious on your street.