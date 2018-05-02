× Colorado law enforcement cracks down on seat belt violators

DENVER — Believe it or not, too many people are not doing it. The Colorado State Patrol said too many people are not wearing their seat belts in their vehicles and enough is enough.

Other law enforcement agencies are sounding the same alarm.

“The CSP knows that we can reduce serious injuries and fatalities if motorists would use their seat belts and make sure their passengers are buckled up,” the state patrol’s website says.

The problem is so bad that Colorado state troopers and deputy sheriffs from several counties are focusing efforts to get people who get into vehicles to buckle up.

Weld County, Colorado leads the state in auto fatalities: 40 so far since January 1, 2018.

The Colorado State Patrol said the days of just warning drivers are over. No seatbelt? No warning. A ticket gets issued. The fine is a minimum $75.

Get more information on the