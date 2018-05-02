Coloradans flock to Arapahoe Basin in anticipation of storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring has arrived in Colorado, just not on Loveland Pass.

"It's still winter up here," said one surprised visitor from Missouri.

Loveland Pass is the place ski bums come to extend the winter season, hopeful that the snow will continue to fall into May and even the summer months.

At nearby Arapahoe Basin, the snow returned Wednesday. The ski resort was blanketed in white with flurries falling throughout much of the day.

That was music to the ears of skiers like Justin Mattot and Andy Kemlet.

"All of you in Denver missed the best day ever up here. It snowed all morning, and it's May. In the morning we go run with our dogs. Then we ski, and then golf in the afternoon," the two men said.

Yes, it's the place to go to enjoy winter's last big hurrah before winter packs its bags and drives away.