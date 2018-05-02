Boulder company creates technology to keep body at perfect temperature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. – A clothing company in Boulder is using volcanic sand to keep your core body temperature at the perfect level.

37.5 uses a technology that uses volcanic sand to keep your core body temperature at optimum performance – 37.5 degrees Celsius.

It is the first of its kind technology that interacts with your body – it senses when you’re too hot or too cold based on the 37.5 relative humidity next to your skin.

The high tech fabric is made with volcanic sand and is in many popular brands such as Adidas, Carhart, Tommy Bahama, Joseph A. Bank – and even in shoes like Kenneth Cole.

The materials are all natural based – essentially volcanic sand. The pressure and temperature found in the volcano creates the chemical reaction to make the mineral that is unique.

The founder, Gregory Haggquist, Ph. D, told FOX31 and Channel 2 that he thought of the idea while lying in volcanic sand.

The technology started in outdoor performance clothing but can now be found in everyday clothes and even suits. The company has even expanded into the bedding business.

37.5 currently has about 80 companies that use their technology.