Big tree ‘explodes’ when lightning bolt hits it in southwest Denver

DENVER -- A lightning bolt blew a big tree apart in southwest Denver Wednesday evening, and it shook an entire neighborhood. It happened as a slow-moving storm system with drenching rain moved into the metro Denver area.

"It was like a stick of dynamite ... it hurt my teeth," the homeowner said while describing what the lightning strike was like.

This was in the 2700 block of South Ivan Way. It's not too far from West Yale Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

The big tree was in pieces on the ground.

It caused damage to a home on the corner, blowing out windows on the house. A window on a nearby vehicle was broken out.

Denver Fire Department spokesman Greg Pixley said the call came at 5:16 p.m.

He said there was a minor fire in the basement, but firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly. It caused minimal damage. Investigators said the lightning strike caused the basement fire.

Neighbors said several homes shook when the lightning hit.

There were no injuries reported.

But people were clearly stunned at the immense power of the lightning strike.