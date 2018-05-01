Utah teen shamed for wearing ‘racist’ prom dress, stirs cultural appropriation debate

SALT LAKE CITY — A high school senior is refusing to apologize after wearing a “beautiful” Chinese cheongsam to her prom.
Keziah Daum, 18, posted the photos to Twitter on April 22 and she has received backlash from thousands of people online calling her a “closes racist” and accusing her of cultural appropriation, Fox News reports.
One of the photos shows Daum crouching down and posing with a group of friends with their hands folded together.
It has been retweeted nearly 6,000 times and has elicited several angry comments.
But many are also have come to the teenager’s defense.
Daum told Insider that she saw the dress in a thrift store several weeks before prom and wanted to wear it.
“I bought the dress because I thought it was beautiful and admired the beauty of the culture,” she said.
She’s refusing to apologize and says so in several tweets.