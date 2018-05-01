× US service member from Loveland killed in Afghanistan

DENVER — A US service member from Lovelend was killed on Monday in eastern Afghanistan during a combat operation, according to a statement from US Forces-Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense issued a statement Tuesday identifying the fallen soldier as Spc. Gabriel D. Conde, 22 of Loveland, Colorado, saying Conde was killed “as a result of enemy small arms fire in Tagab District, Afghanistan.”

Several members of Afghan security forces were also killed. Another US service member who was wounded in the operation has taken to Bagram Air Base for treatment and is in a stable condition.

This is the first US combat death in Afghanistan since January 1. The Pentagon said the incident is under investigation.

“My thoughts and those of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan are with the families and friends of our fallen and wounded service members,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of US Forces-Afghanistan, in a statement. “Their valiancy in battle, and that of the brave Afghan partners they fought alongside, will endure in our hearts and history.”

Conde was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.