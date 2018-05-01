3 days of much-needed rain to move into Denver metro area, snow in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a wet three days in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with rain showers and thunderstorms moving into the area.

Hail is possible with the thunderstorms.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain for the Denver metro area on Tuesday afternoon, with an 80 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Totals by Thursday night could range from 1-2 inches from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins.

Snow levels start at 10,000 feet on Tuesday, then fall to 9,000 feet on Wednesday, then 8,000 feet on Thursday. Snow totals by Thursday night could range from 4-12 inches above 8,000 feet.

It will be drier on Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

A chance for afternoon thunderstorms arrives Sunday and Monday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.