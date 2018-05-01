Teenager pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 65-year-old Fort Collins man

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old Fort Collins man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Coloradoan reports that Dylan Thompson on Monday accepted a plea agreement in connection with the 2017 killing of William Grabusky.

Thompson was extradited from Utah after his arrest Aug. 4. He faced seven charges, including first-degree murder, but those were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The Fort Collins Police Department found Grabusky’s body on April 2, 2017, after his out-of-state wife requested a welfare check.

Deputy District Attorney Shaun Reinhart said that based on a number of facts in the case, evidence and the defendant’s age, the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office felt the plea agreement was appropriate.

Thompson faces a sentence of 16 to 48 years with five years mandatory parole.