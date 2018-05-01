Stormy skies to stick around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A slow moving storm system will keep the showers & thunderstorms in the forecast through Thursday. This is great news because the storm will bring much needed moisture which will reduce fire concerns.

The best chance for rain along with a few thunderstorms will be on Wednesday into Thursday. Because temperatures will be cooler we are not anticipating severe storms. However, with the colder temperatures some small hail is possible with those few thunderstorms. Rain totals across the two soaking days could exceed an inch from Denver to the northeast corner with the possibility of 2" or more in some spots. The rain totals look to be less from Denver to the southeast.

Meanwhile, it will be snowing in the Colorado mountains where some places are under WINTER STORM WATCHES. Travel late Wednesday into early Thursday could be slick over mountain passes. And, snow totals could range from 4" at lower elevations to as much as 8" over mountain peaks. Winter is not over in the Colorado mountains. Plus this is great moisture for runoff into area reservoirs.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.