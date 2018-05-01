Salazar endorses Kennedy; Schroeder endorses Polis; Lynne hits airwaves

DENVER – Endorsements and candidate news were aplenty Tuesday in Colorado Politics.

Former Colorado U.S. Senator Ken Salazar endorsed Cary Kennedy’s campaign for governor.

Meanwhile, longtime Colorado Congresswoman Pat Schroeder endorsed Congressman Jared Polis.

Not to be outdone, Lt. Governor Donna Lynne launched her first TV commercial of the campaign, showing off her new “Fight for Colorado” tattoo.

“You can learn a lot about me from my tattoos,” Lynne said – before invoking President Trump’s name.

Schroeder calls Polis “bold and progressive” in a video posted to YouTube.

“Jared has a heart as big as a washtub,” Schroeder said.

“It’s time to elect the first woman Governor,” Salazar said.

“Cary Kennedy understands the importance of education for our children,” Salazar went on to say.