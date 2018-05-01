Rents in Denver virtually unchanged in April, up 1.6 percent year-over-year

DENVER — Rents in Denver remained flat in April, rental listing site ApartmentList said Tuesday in releasing the latest data.

The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment was $1,050, up from $1,040 in March. A two-bedroom rental goes for $1,320, unchanged from March.

Rents in Denver are up 1.6 percent compared to the same time last year. Statewide, rents are up 1.9 percent. The national average has rents up 1.5 percent.

The largest increase in the metro area last month was in Castle Rock, which saw prices increase 1.8 percent in April and are up 6 percent in the past year.

Other large increases in the past year were in Arvada (4.5 percent), Brighton (4.4 percent) and Broomfield (4.3 percent).

Other cities in the metro area have higher rents than Denver.

Arvada : $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,510 for a two bedroom; up 1.1 percent in April, up 4.5 percent the past year.

: $1,190 for a one bedroom, $1,510 for a two bedroom; up 1.1 percent in April, up 4.5 percent the past year. Aurora : $1,220 for a one bedroom, $1,540 for a two bedroom; up 0.4 percent in April, up 2.3 percent the past year.

: $1,220 for a one bedroom, $1,540 for a two bedroom; up 0.4 percent in April, up 2.3 percent the past year. Brighton : $1,250 for a one bedroom, $1,590 for a two bedroom; up 1.4 percent in April, up 4.4 percent the past year.

: $1,250 for a one bedroom, $1,590 for a two bedroom; up 1.4 percent in April, up 4.4 percent the past year. Broomfield : $1,330 for a one bedroom, $1,670 for a two bedroom; up 1 percent in April, up 4.3 percent the past year.

: $1,330 for a one bedroom, $1,670 for a two bedroom; up 1 percent in April, up 4.3 percent the past year. Castle Rock : $1,380 for a one bedroom, $1,750 for a two bedroom; up 1.8 percent in April, up 6 percent the past year.

: $1,380 for a one bedroom, $1,750 for a two bedroom; up 1.8 percent in April, up 6 percent the past year. Englewood : $1,170 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; up 0.6 percent in April, up 0.1 percent the past year.

: $1,170 for a one bedroom, $1,480 for a two bedroom; up 0.6 percent in April, up 0.1 percent the past year. Golden : $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,520 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in April, up 1.1 percent the past year.

: $1,210 for a one bedroom, $1,520 for a two bedroom; down 0.5 percent in April, up 1.1 percent the past year. Littleton : $1,440 for a one bedroom, $1,820 for a two bedroom; up 0.6 percent in April, up 0.5 percent the past year.

: $1,440 for a one bedroom, $1,820 for a two bedroom; up 0.6 percent in April, up 0.5 percent the past year. Lone Tree : $1,560 for a one bedroom, $1,970 for a two bedroom; up 1.3 percent in April, up 2.9 percent the past year.

: $1,560 for a one bedroom, $1,970 for a two bedroom; up 1.3 percent in April, up 2.9 percent the past year. Parker : $1,470 for a one bedroom, $1,860 for a two bedroom; down 0.2 percent in April, up 1.8 percent the past year.

: $1,470 for a one bedroom, $1,860 for a two bedroom; down 0.2 percent in April, up 1.8 percent the past year. Thornton: $1,430 for a one bedroom, $1,810 for a two bedroom; up 1.4 percent in April, up 0.3 percent the past year.

$1,430 for a one bedroom, $1,810 for a two bedroom; up 1.4 percent in April, up 0.3 percent the past year. Westminster : $1,240 for a one bedroom, $1,570 for a two bedroom; up 0.9 percent in April, up 2.3 percent the past year.

: $1,240 for a one bedroom, $1,570 for a two bedroom; up 0.9 percent in April, up 2.3 percent the past year. Wheat Ridge: $1,020 for a one bedroom, $1,290 for a two bedroom; up 0.2 percent in April, up 3 percent the past year.

Nationally, rents have increased by 2 percent in the past year.