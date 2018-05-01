Proposed gas plant concerns neighbors in Keenesburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEENESBURG, Colo. - One rural Colorado community is on edge as plans are underway to build a gas plant just feet away from private property.

If approved, the plant would go up in Southwest Weld County off County Road 63 near Keenesburg. Its official name is a cryogenic plant, basically a facility that extracts natural gas. The physical structure would leave what organizers call a buffer zone between property and private houses, something homeowners say isn't enough.

“It’s going to forever destroy it,” homeowner Rob said as he refers to the quiet area where he lives in Weld County. “Substantially devastatingly alter our way of life out here.”

Land just feet away from a row of houses would be home to the new cryogenic plant.

Rob and others fear the plant will ruin their way of life. They're especially worried about some of the side effects.

“Safety, unknown hazards, smell, noise, light,” another homeowner Chris Spahn said.

“Incredibly noisy, incredibly large, odor," Rob said. “We’re not asking for no plant to be built, we’re asking for it to be built in a more suitable area."

Discovery Midstream is the company with plans to build the plant. They say they want to find a suitable area too. A statement from the company's community engagement manager, Casey Nikoloric, sent appears below:

"Discovery DJ Services places a great deal of value on open communication with the communities where it operates. We have hosted two community meetings about this plant, one in late February and another in mid April. Both were well-attended and we plan to hold more. We are very early in the process and have not yet filed a permit application with Weld County. The county’s permitting process is extremely rigorous with multiple opportunities for public participation. Discovery considers a number of factors when siting its facilities. These include proximity to local oil and gas production, pipeline infrastructure and an adequate power source; soil and topography; and environmental impacts. Our facilities are carefully designed to meet all local, state and federal requirements and have multiple redundant safety features in addition to comprehensive emergency management plans in the unlikely event an incident should occur. We also develop site-specific lighting mitigation plans, noise mitigation plans and visual mitigation plans. We are proceeding with the permit application for this site while we continue to evaluate other sites. Our goal is to select a location that best suits Discovery and the community."

Neighbors have put together a petition to get the location of the plant moved. So far they have about 100 signatures.

Ultimately the decision will be up to Weld County officials. FOX31 reached out to them for comment, but never heard back.