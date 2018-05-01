Police departments offering free, 5-day police academy for teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- For teens interested in a law enforcement career, there's a free program that may be the perfect way to spend a week this summer.

At most police departments around the state officers take a week out of their summer to teach teens what it's like to work in law enforcement.

During the program teens will learn how officers process a crime scene, search a building, SWAT teams, K-9 units and more.

FOX31 and Channel 2 talked with the Arvada Police Department about their teen academy program that even includes getting to test their driving skills in a marked police car.

"Something we always hear from the kids afterwards is that it was one of the best weeks during their summer," said Bradley Gagon with the Arvada Police Department. "We have fun. We get to go out and do a lot of different things: Try to catch speeders with a laser and search buildings."

"It's a lot of fun, hands on activity," Gagon said.

Arvada's five day academy runs from June 11-15. More information can be found here.