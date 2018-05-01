Officials: 10-year-old boy found dead in dryer after playing hide-and-seek was electrocuted

HOUSTON — A 10-year-old boy whose body was found in a clothes dryer after playing hide-and-seek was electrocuted, the Harris County Medical Examiner said.

Authorities at first thought Fernando Hernandez Jr. suffocated after hiding in the dryer, KTRK reports.

“I don’t know what happened,” Christina Rodriguez, the boy’s mother, told KTRK on Saturday. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.

“So I ran outside and my boyfriend picked him up brought him into the house. He was purple. His eyes were open. He was gone.”

Paramedics performed CPR on the boy but were unable to save him, the boy’s mother said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.