× Nurses sentenced to prison for stealing opioids from Colorado hospitals

DENVER – Two Colorado nurses who stole opioids from hospitals were sentenced to prison in April, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado.

Lisa Marie Jones, 43, of Castle Rock, was sentenced to fourteen months imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release on April 19.

According to Court documents, Jones was a nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Denver, and a free-standing UCHealth emergency room in 2016, when she stole hydromorphone, morphine, and fentanyl from the facilities for personal use.

Jones primarily stole the “waste” medication left after administering the controlled substances to patients. She tampered with two vials of fentanyl at the emergency facility, removing all of the drug, replacing it with saline, and “re-sealing” the vials with skin glue.

Court documents also show Jones placed the tampered vials back into the automated medication management machine for potential use on future patients. The tampered vials were discovered before they could be used on any patients.

Jones previously pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a controlled substance by deception and one count of tampering with a consumer product.

Marlene Gilmore, 28, of Wellington, was sentenced to four months imprisonment to be followed by one year of supervised release on April 26.

According to Court documents, Gilmore was a nurse at North Colorado Medical Center in 2016 when she stole fentanyl, morphine, and hydromorphone from the locked automated medication management system.

Gilmore pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a controlled substance by deception. Evidence showed that she used drugs while on the job.

“These nurses put their patients at risk so they could get high. For that they will go to prison,” said U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer. “Patients place enormous trust in their health care providers. Caregivers who betray that trust will pay with their own freedom.”