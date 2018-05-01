Man, woman killed in Boulder County crash identified

BOULDER, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash in Boulder County on Monday morning have been identified.

The driver of the 1997 Ford truck was identified as 40-year-old Jeanni Nunn of Lakewood. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The passenger in the truck was identified as 44-year-old Christopher Chavez of Thornton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of both deaths are pending further investigation.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened at U.S. 287 and Arapahoe Road in Boulder County just west of Erie about 6 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She was the only person in the 2007 Mazda van.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.