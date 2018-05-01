Man killed in Denver double shooting

DENVER — A man was killed and another man was wounded in a double shooting late Monday night, the Denver police Department said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. at East 20th Avenue and Clarkson Street, east of downtown.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. The other man is being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The names and ages of both men were not released.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.