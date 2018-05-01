Last year’s hail storm continues to put dent in turnaround times at auto repair shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Last year's hail storm continues to slow down turn around times at auto body shops as the Denver metro area braces for a new season of hail storms.

The hail storm that hit May 8, 2017 caused $1.4 billion in damage. Since then, auto body shops have been working through the back log of cars needing to be repaired.

"We have already done over 200 cars," said Michael Dunwody, owner of Extreme Autoworks.

His shop is expected to complete work on cars related to May 2017's hail storm by September. Other auto body shops told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that their work will wrap up in November.

Dunwody said two factors have played a big role in the time it's taken for shops to get caught up -- the volume of damaged cars and the severity of the damage to the vehicles. He said many of the cars damaged in the storm needed more than simple dent removal, instead requiring new parts and paint jobs.

Roofing companies said it's also taken them a while to get back on track.