JULEP RESTAURANT CINCO DE DERBY PARTY

Posted 7:53 am, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:58AM, May 1, 2018

JULEP RESTAURANT CINCO DE DERBY PARTY

MAY 5, 2018

Join Julep for a Cinco de Derby bash celebrating Cinco de Mayo and the first annual Julep Derby Party! Julep will be broadcasting all of the Derby races throughout the day and the patio will be open. Enjoy Cinco de Mayo and Derby inspired bites and cocktails. Event runs from 12pm-5pm