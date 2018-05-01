JULEP RESTAURANT CINCO DE DERBY PARTY
MAY 5, 2018
- 3258 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80205
- Price: $55 per person + service charge, taxes & fees
- From: 12:00 PM to 05:00 PM
- Food & Drink
- info@juleprino.com
- https://resy.com/cities/35/julep?date=2018-05-05
Join Julep for a Cinco de Derby bash celebrating Cinco de Mayo and the first annual Julep Derby Party! Julep will be broadcasting all of the Derby races throughout the day and the patio will be open. Enjoy Cinco de Mayo and Derby inspired bites and cocktails. Event runs from 12pm-5pm