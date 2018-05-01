Federal judge rules GOP representative Lamborn can be on ballot

DENVER — A federal judge is ordering that Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado be placed back on the Republican primary ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last week booted Lamborn from the ballot because one of the people who collected voter signatures for him didn’t live in the state. Lamborn sued in federal court. He argued that requirement violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

On Tuesday, judge Philip Brimmer agreed. He granted Lamborn’s request for an injunction placing the congressman’s name on the June 26 primary ballot.

Lamborn faces State Senator Owen Hill and former El Paso County Commissioner Daryl Glen in the primary.