Drone and Robotics show in Denver

DENVER — One of the world’s largest drone and robotics shows is currently underway in Denver. It’s called ’Xponential’ and it’s taking place at the Colorado Convention Center.

The show itself features hundreds of exhibitors and plenty of new technology, including more than 20 local companies from Colorado as well.

If you attend, expect to find: drone racing, interactive exhibits and demonstrations.

The event itself continues through Thursday.

