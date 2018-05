MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a new line of work: Fatherhood.

Earnhardt’s wife, Amy, tweeted Tuesday morning that she gave birth to the couple’s first child, a girl named Isla Rose Earnhardt.

“It feels like a dream,” she wrote. “The best dream ever.”

Earnhardt said during a recent interview with NASCAR.com that he’s ready to be a father.

“I just can’t wait till she gets here, I can’t wait to meet her,” he said.